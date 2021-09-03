Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies shoot, kill woman Friday afternoon

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Robert Garrison/Denver7
Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a woman Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. near Quebec Street and Harvard Avenue, according to a spokesperson.
20210903_173313.jpg
arapahoe-county-shooting.png
Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 19:40:37-04

DENVER – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a woman Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. near Quebec Street and Harvard Avenue, according to a spokesperson.

According to John Bartmann, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies were out looking for a suspect in a homicide near the 7500 block of Harvard Ave. He said they positively identified her, went to confront her, and she ran.

Bartmann said the woman pulled a gun and was shot several times by two deputies. She died at the scene.

The woman did not fire any shots at the deputies, Bartmann said. The sheriff's office said the woman was wanted for a homicide out of Denver they had been looking for since July 24.

No one else was injured in the shooting. Bartmann said a spokesperson was going to provide an update on the shooting Friday evening. Denver7 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive