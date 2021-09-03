Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies shoot, kill woman Friday afternoon

DENVER – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a woman Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. near Quebec Street and Harvard Avenue, according to a spokesperson.

According to John Bartmann, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies were out looking for a suspect in a homicide near the 7500 block of Harvard Ave. He said they positively identified her, went to confront her, and she ran.

Bartmann said the woman pulled a gun and was shot several times by two deputies. She died at the scene.

The woman did not fire any shots at the deputies, Bartmann said. The sheriff's office said the woman was wanted for a homicide out of Denver they had been looking for since July 24.

No one else was injured in the shooting. Bartmann said a spokesperson was going to provide an update on the shooting Friday evening. Denver7 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

