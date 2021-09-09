Arapahoe County sheriff will not face charges for 'incident' at Greenwood Village bowling alley

DENVER — The Arapahoe County Sheriff will not face charges following an investigation into an incident with another person at a Greenwood Village restaurant and bowling alley in August.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday that her office had completed the investigation into the Aug. 21 incident at Pindustry involving Sheriff Tyler Brown and determined the evidence found does not support criminal charges against anyone involved.

Her reasoning for not filing charges included:



All parties involved have legal defenses that could be asserted.

All parties were drinking, and their testimony is not reliable.

The parties involved who could be considered victims of the sheriff’s conduct do not wish to proceed with criminal charges.

There were no serious injuries.

Criminal justice resources would be better spent focusing on serious crimes with willing and credible witnesses.

There is no reasonable likelihood of a conviction.

“Having concluded that criminal charges are not warranted, I want to make it clear that the behavior of Sheriff Brown in this situation was irresponsible and unprofessional for an elected sheriff,” McCann said in a statement. “I am not in a position to take any further action with regard to this situation as my role is to determine if criminal charges should be filed. I will leave any further action to the officials and voters of Arapahoe County.”

Details on what occurred at Pindustry were not released.

Denver7 previously confirmed Brown remained on duty during the investigation. The case was turned over to McCann’s office for consideration of charges because of the potential conflict of interest, sources previously said.

“Sheriff Brown would like to thank the Denver District Attorney’s Office for conducting an unbiased review of the incident. This was an unfortunate event that put the sheriff in the unwelcome position of having to protect and defend his wife. Sheriff Brown trusts the legal process and is looking forward to putting these events behind him,” Brown said in a statement.