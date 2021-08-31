Arapahoe County sheriff under investigation after 'incident' at Greenwood Village bowling alley

DENVER – Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown confirmed Tuesday afternoon he was under investigation by Greenwood Village police after an incident with another person at a restaurant and bowling alley.

“I am currently aware of an investigation involving me and I believe others which occurred at Pindustry,” Brown said in a statement. “I have not been made aware of the details of the allegations against me. I have fully cooperated with police and look forward to commenting on the situation at a later date when appropriate.”

Greenwood Village City Manager John Jackson confirmed earlier in the day that Greenwood Village was “aware of an incident” involving Brown at Pindustry that was under investigation but could not provide further details. It was not immediately clear when the alleged incident occurred.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it did not have a statement to provide and that Brown was not on leave.

Denver7 has confirmed Brown remains on duty while the investigation continues. If the Greenwood Village Police Department’s investigation finds charges should be filed, the case would be turned over to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann for consideration of charges, because of a potential conflict of interest, sources confirmed.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Denver7's Tony Kovaleski contributed to this report.

