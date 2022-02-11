Arapahoe County officials searching for endangered man missing since Thursday

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Centennial are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 59-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

Faustin Havugimana was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. leaving his home along the 6200 block of S. Albion Way in Centennial, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. He was headed toward Lois Lenski Elementary School to pick up his grandchild, but never arrived.

He has a medical condition and needs medication, the sheriff's office said.

Havugimana is from Rwanda and does not speak English. He is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 164 pounds.

Sheriff's office deputies used drones to search creek beds on Friday. Officers also patrolled nearby trails.

As of 3 p.m., they had not found him.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-795-4711.