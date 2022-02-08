Arapahoe County deputy run over by suspect, taken to hospital

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy is expected to be okay after they were run over by a suspect Monday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., dispatch received a call for an unwanted person at a residence in the area of East Cresthill Avenue and South Saint Paul Way.

The suspect did not like that they were being asked to leave the residence, according to the sheriff's office, and decided to spray pepper spray in the air before leaving.

As deputies arrived, the suspect accelerated and hit a deputy, running them over, the sheriff's office said. Other deputies chased the suspect, who then crashed into a tree. Deputies were able to pin the suspect's car between a parked car to stop them, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect then got out of the car and started fighting, the sheriff's office said, before being tased by deputies.

Both the suspect and deputy were taken to the hospital. The deputy is expected to be okay, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect has been arrested.