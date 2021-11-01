Approved Colorado congressional map preserves incumbent advantages, creates competition north of Denver

Colorado’s Supreme Court on Monday unanimously approved redrawn congressional district lines that are to stand for the next decade.

The map the court approved was workshopped by an independent redistricting commission comprised of four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated voters. That was a new model for the state, and it was meant to reduce the chance of partisan gerrymandering.

This map preserves partisan advantages for all seven of Colorado’s incumbent members of Congress: Republicans Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, plus Democrats Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter.

Colorado will also have a new, eighth congressional district awarded as a result of population growth over the last decade. That district will cover the north Denver suburbs, with no particular advantage for either major party.

