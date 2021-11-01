Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Approved Colorado congressional map preserves incumbent advantages, creates competition north of Denver

State Supreme Court unanimously supports commission’s map proposal
items.[0].image.alt
Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission
The final U.S. House district map creates a competitive 8th Congressional District, and was approved on Monday, November 1, 2021, by the Colorado Supreme Court.
final U.S. House district map_Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission
Posted at 11:03 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 13:03:38-04

Colorado’s Supreme Court on Monday unanimously approved redrawn congressional district lines that are to stand for the next decade.

The map the court approved was workshopped by an independent redistricting commission comprised of four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated voters. That was a new model for the state, and it was meant to reduce the chance of partisan gerrymandering.

This map preserves partisan advantages for all seven of Colorado’s incumbent members of Congress: Republicans Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, plus Democrats Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter.

Colorado will also have a new, eighth congressional district awarded as a result of population growth over the last decade. That district will cover the north Denver suburbs, with no particular advantage for either major party.

Click here to read The Denver Post story in full.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather