Another tiny house festival is coming to Colorado

For the second weekend in a row, tiny homes will be on display in Colorado.

The People’s Tiny House Festival is open to the public July 17 and 18 at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.

Marcus Alvarado, organizer of the People’s Tiny House Festival, said he believes Colorado’s housing affordability crisis and the pandemic have led to even more interest in tiny living.

“Now, we have people who are looking at these as options to live in full-time, but we’re also looking at some of the baby boomers who are looking at this for recreational purposes,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado said people can learn all about tiny homes and van living during several seminars at the festival. There will also be food and music, and a chance to tour tiny homes and converted vans and school buses.