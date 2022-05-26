Another student at Boulder's Casey Middle School faces discipline after bringing Airsoft gun to school

DENVER – For a second time this week, a student at Casey Middle School in Boulder faces discipline linked to gun violence after they were found Thursday with an Airsoft gun at the school.

Casey Middle School Principal Gabriela Renteria sent a message to school families Thursday after the incident, which was obtained by Denver7. Renteria said Boulder Valley School District Security and a police officer who was on campus noticed a group of students “acting suspiciously” and confronted them.

They found an Airsoft gun in one of the students’ possession, according to Renteria.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and given the events of the past few days this is highly concerning,” Renteria said in the message. “The students involved will be facing appropriate school discipline.”

According to Boulder Police Department spokesperson Dionne Waugh, there were two students acting suspiciously. Boulder police officers were called by district security and found the Airsoft gun in one of the students' backpacks.

Waugh said officers determined a theft "was taking place" and that a 13-year-old student was ticketed for theft and released to his parents.

"No charges were filed related to the airsoft gun," Waugh said. The Boulder Daily Camera first reported the incident.

The school already has extra security on campus this week after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and after a 14-year-old student was arrested Wednesday after making threats against the school on Tuesday surrounding end-of-school celebrations planned for Thursday.

The student was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant at the teenager’s home in Superior. They were arrested on a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor charge of interference of staff or students of education institutions.

Thursday’s arrest comes on the same day that two people were arrested after a paintball gun was found following a lockdown at Northfield High School in Denver. Additionally, Greenwood Village police are investigating a shooting threat made to Cherry Creek High School Thursday that police said came from someone who lives out of state.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.