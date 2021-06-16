Another record set as Denver hits triple digits for the second day in a row

DENVER — The heat wave is not letting up. Denver set another record high on Wednesday of 100 degrees, marking the earliest ever Denver has had two straight days of triple digit temperatures.

On Tuesday, Denver reached a high of 101 degrees, breaking the old June 15 high-temperature record of 97 degrees, set in 1952 and 1993. Wednesday’s high broke a previous high of 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Denver reached 105 degrees on June 25 and 26, 2012, the earliest back-to-back triple digit temperatures in Denver before Wednesday’s record.

June 2012 had 6 days of 100 degrees or hotter, with 2 days reaching 105 degrees – the all-time hottest temperature for Denver.

Conditions will begin to improve starting Thursday as temperatures will be a little less hot and rain chances will begin to increase. By the end of the week and over the weekend, cooler weather and a better chance for thunderstorms can be expected.

Our hottest weather is typically in July, but we are seeing heatwaves coming earlier in the warm season, while our mid-summer heatwaves are tending to become longer and hotter in recent decades.

