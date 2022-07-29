Another Colorado man indicted for armed bank robberies

DENVER — An Aurora man has been identified as one of the men allegedly responsible for multiple violent bank robberies across the Denver metro area in 2021.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Thursday that 24-year-old Jonathan Gullette, of Aurora, was indicted for 10 bank robberies that took place between January and March 2021. The other man indicted was previously identified as 37-year-old Jerome Bravo, of Denver, who was arrested in April 2021 .

The two are accused of robbing the following banks:

Key Bank, 10502 East Arizona Place in Aurora on Jan. 6

BBVA Compass Bank, 800 Broadway in Denver on Feb. 4

Key Bank, 12101 East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora on Feb. 8

Key Bank, 16796 E. Smoky Hill Road in Centennial on Feb. 8

BBVA Compass Bank, 8101 East Belleview in Denver on Feb. 9

FirstBank, 1316 East Evans in Denver on Feb. 18

Key Bank, 6405 East Hampden in Denver on March 1

FirstBank, 8901 East Hampden Avenue in Denver on March 17

Key Bank, 3410 East 1st Street in Denver on March 31

BBVA Compass Bank, 8008 Yarrow Street in Arvada on March 31

The incidents are described as “take-over” robberies where people inside the banks were held up at gunpoint, and employees were forced to turn over cash. Gullette and Bravo are also accused of two armed carjackings prior to the bank robberies.

Gullette has not yet been taken into custody. Bravo is awaiting trial.

Previously, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it was looking for three potential suspects in the bank robberies, however, a third suspect was not mentioned in the latest press release.

Anyone with information about a bank robbery is asked to contact If anyone has any information the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.