Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is Monday: Here’s what you need to know

DENVER — Thousands of people are expected to march along East Colfax Avenue Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the annual MLK Day Marade (March and Parade) in Denver.

The event has grown to be one of the largest MLK Jr. Day celebrations in the U.S.

The commemoration begins with the annual Martin Luther King Marade at City Park where hundreds will march along Colfax Avenue and end up at Civic Center Park for a day of entertainment, awards and celebration on Monday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission

The program commences at 9:30 a.m. at City Park. A laying of the wreath will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the park’s MLK Jr. memorial statue.

At 10:45 a.m., the march begins from City Park to Civic Center Park, where entertainment, awards and the celebration continues.

There are many more events happening throughout the city, which you can check out here.

The Marade has been happening in Denver for the past 37 years.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, the organization behind the annual event, says the Marade is the only one of its kind across the entire country.