Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Marade and more: 5 things to know for Monday, Jan. 15

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

1. Quick moving cold front brings drop in temperatures, snow in Denver

A fast-moving cold front will drop our afternoon high temperatures into the 20s during the day and bring light snow to Denver and the rest of the I-25 corridor. A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Monday.

2. Annual MLK Jr. Marade expected to bring 70,000 people in Denver

The weather may be cold, but organizers of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Marade in Denver expect to see up to 70,000 people march from City Park to Civic Center Park. The Marade will shut down Colfax Avenue. It is expected to start at 9:30 a.m.

3. New VFW post going up in Brighton

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Colorado Department are holding an open house for a new post in Brighton.

4. National Western Stock Show’s “Grand Prix”

One of the most anticipated events of the National Western Complex is happening tonight at 7 p.m. The total prize money is more than $40,000.

5. Heading to the mountains for the MLK holiday? Expect heavy traffic on I-70

If you’re heading to the mountains for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, expect to see high traffic volumes along I-70. Delays are expected to be between 45 to 60 minutes along the I-70 corridor.