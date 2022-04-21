Annie’s Cafe and Bar on Colfax will close this summer

DENVER — After five months up in the air, the future of Annie’s Cafe is at least partially decided.

The beloved all-day breakfast restaurant that has operated on East Colfax Avenue for 14 years will close by the end of July when its lease is up, owner Peggy Anderson told The Denver Post on Wednesday.

“The building sold, and the people that bought the building are putting in a new restaurant,” Anderson said. “We had considered (buying) it, but we don’t have that deep of pockets.”

The 5,500-square-foot commercial building and parking lot at 3100 E. Colfax Ave. sold in mid-April for almost $2 million. BusinessDen was first to report the news on Wednesday.

The restaurant space’s new owners also own Spice Room on 38th Avenue. Since that small North Denver bistro opened in 2017, it has built a following for its menu of chaats, curries and more Indian specialties, including many vegan options.

