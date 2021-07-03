Animal shelter in Denver already seeing increase in runaways, blames fireworks

DENVER — We like the fireworks displays this weekend, but our furry friends sure don't.

"It’s very stressful because I don’t know what they’re doing. All they hear is big booms," said dog owner Carie Norwood.

Norwood says her dog, Melo, likes to go under the bed when fireworks are blowing off. Her parent's dog wasn't a fan of the festivities either.

"They had a German pointer and he would run away every Fourth of July because he was really scared," said Norwood.

Now, is the time a lot of pets run away from home. Selina Davison with Max Fund Animal Shelter blames fireworks for the increase in runaways as of late.

"We'll usually get probably three or four strays per week. Just last weekend, we had eight just on Saturday," said Davison of the increase.

To prevent your furry friend from running off, the Dumb Friends League suggests bringing your pets inside. Turn on the TV or radio to drown out the noise. Play with your pooch if they are feeling anxious.

"They might be the best animals on a normal day, but they might hear a fire cracker and jump the fence. So keep them inside when they are going off," said Davison.