Amber Alert issued for toddler allegedly taken by father in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a toddler allegedly taken by her father, who authorities say is considered dangerous.

Ezaria Glover and her father, Earther Lee Glover, were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Whimsical Drive in Colorado Springs.

Ezaria Glover is described as a 21-month-old, 2-foot tall, 21 pound Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes.

Earther Glover is described as a 50-year-old, 5-foot-10, 180 pound man who is bald, has brown eyes and wears glasses.

The two were last seen in a black sedan.

CBI said the father is armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.