Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old, 3-month-old last seen in Dolores

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy last seen in Dolores.

Bailey Begay, 1, and Braidin Begay, 3 months, were last seen with Brandon Begay, 35, in the Dolores area at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bailey Begay is described as 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, Native American with black hair and brown eyes. Braidin Begay is described as 1 foot tall, 15 pounds, Native American with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect, Brandon Begay, is described as 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, Native American with black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in a brown over white 2005 Ford F250 with an unknown Arizona temporary tag.

If seen, call 911 or the Navajo Police Department at (505) 368-1350/1351.