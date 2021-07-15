Amber Alert issued for baby taken by father who allegedly threatened to kill himself in a car crash

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An Amber Alert has been issued after the Westminster Police Department reported a man has taken his daughter and allegedly threatened to kill her and himself in a car crash.

Westminster police say they’re looking for Alexander Damian Martinez, 28, and his daughter, Gabriella Martinez, 1.

Alexander Martinez is described as a 5-foot-11-inch, 200 pound, Hispanic man who is bald with a goatee and brown eyes. He has the initials “LS” tattooed on the top of his head and another tattoo that says "BROWN PRIDE" on his upper chest. He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt. Gabriella Martinez is described as 2-feet tall and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and pink pajama one-piece.

Alexander Martinez’ vehicle is described as a 2011 tan Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate BBCS47, and it was last seen near the intersection of 92nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Police responded to a call at the Park Place apartments at 9181 Federal Blvd. at 6:15 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence disturbance. When officers arrived, the female victim told them her husband assaulted her and took their daughter.

An independent witness told police that Alexander Martinez said he was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child before he took off.

Police believe Gabriella Martinez is in danger and ask anyone who sees her, Alexander Martinez or the Toyota Camry to call 911. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call Westminster dispatch at (303) 658-4360.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected after Westminster Police Department confirmed the suspect's name as Alexander Damian Martinez.