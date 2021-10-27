Amber Alert issued for 2 Douglas County girls last seen in Denver area

DENVER — Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two Douglas County girls who authorities said were last seen in the Denver area Wednesday.

Sophia Jones, 7, and Bethany Jones, 8, are with their parents—32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones, who the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said could be armed.

Authorities said they have reason to believe the two girls are in danger. The Douglas County Department of Human Services has a court order to have the kids removed the home, according to the sheriff's office.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations said the parents had fled Colorado with the girls on Tuesday, possibly heading to New Mexico. However, authorities have confirmed they were in the Denver area around 2:22 p.m. Wednesday.

A CBI Amber Alert bulletin said the parents initially fled with their three children but abandoned the third child during this time. The abandoned child was safely recovered after the child walked away and contacted law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.

The two vehicles associated with the couple are a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with Colorado license plate BVG-194, and a 2014 green Toyota Sienna with Colorado license plate CGM-017.

The missing girls are described as biracial females with brown hair and brown eyes. Trisha Jones is a 160-pound, 5’03” tall white female with brown hair and green eyes. Towon Jones is a 190-pound, 6’02” tall black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 303-660-7500.

