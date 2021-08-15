12-year-old Grand Junction girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

DENVER – The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning has been found safe.

The CBI and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Audra Hadrath was last seen around 12:30 or 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Village Lane in Grand Junction and left the area with 20-year-old Teresa “Toby” Ochoa, who identifies as male.

POSSIBLY IN A 1999 GRN TOYOTA 4RUNNER CO PLATE AFQS92 IF SEEN CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/b1N1Ftvoev — CBI Alerts (@CBIAlerts) August 15, 2021

They were believed to be in a green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with Colorado plate AFQS92. The CBI said Hadrath requires medication. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office called Ochoa Hadrath’s “boyfriend” in a tweet and said they were possibly in the Northglenn area.

At 9:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said Hadrath had been found safe and that Ochoa was in custody, but did not say where or immediately release further details.

Update: Audra has been found safe. Ochoa is in custody. Thank you to everyone who shared this information and called in with tips. https://t.co/0V9TSfBwWE — Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) August 15, 2021

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

