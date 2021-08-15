Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

12-year-old Grand Junction girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office
The CBI and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Audra Hadrath (left) was last seen around 12:30 or 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Village Lane in Grand Junction and left the area with 20-year-old Teresa “Toby” Ochoa (right), who identifies as male.
amber-alert-hadrath.png
Posted at 8:30 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 11:36:21-04

DENVER – The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning has been found safe.

The CBI and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Audra Hadrath was last seen around 12:30 or 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Village Lane in Grand Junction and left the area with 20-year-old Teresa “Toby” Ochoa, who identifies as male.

They were believed to be in a green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with Colorado plate AFQS92. The CBI said Hadrath requires medication. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office called Ochoa Hadrath’s “boyfriend” in a tweet and said they were possibly in the Northglenn area.

At 9:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said Hadrath had been found safe and that Ochoa was in custody, but did not say where or immediately release further details.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku