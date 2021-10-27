Amber Alert deactivated: 2 missing Douglas County girls found safe

DENVER — Officials deactivated an Amber Alert issued Wednesday afternoon for two missing Douglas County girls after the pair was located and reported to be safe.

The girls, ages 7 and 8, were with their parents—32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones, who the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said could be armed. The couple was placed into custody after they were located.

Authorities issued the Amber Alert after believing the two girls were in danger. The Douglas County Department of Human Services has a court order to have the kids removed the home, according to the sheriff's office.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations said the parents had fled Colorado with the girls on Tuesday, possibly heading to New Mexico. However, authorities have confirmed they were in the Denver area around 2:22 p.m. Wednesday.

A CBI Amber Alert bulletin said the parents initially fled with their three children but abandoned the third child during this time. The abandoned child was safely recovered after the child walked away and contacted law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.