Amazon brings palm-swiping tech to Red Rocks concert venue

&quot;Walk Off the Earth&quot; Red Rocks 2019
Posted at 6:52 AM, Sep 14, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert.

Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and it will be available at other venues in the coming months.

It’s the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon’s stores, where shoppers can pay for groceries and snacks by swiping their palms.

Starting Tuesday, concertgoers at Red Rocks can sign up to connect their palm to a ticketing account by hovering their hand over a device.

An Amazon account is not needed to use the technology, called Amazon One.

