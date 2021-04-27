Altona Middle School student arrested after threatening school staff, officer with knife

LONGMONT, Colo. — An Altona Middle School student has been arrested after threatening an officer and school staff with a knife Monday, according to Longmont Public Safety.

A Longmont School Resource Officer responded to a disturbance at the school at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday. When the officer arrived, the student left the building and presented a knife in the parking lot. Longmont Public Safety described the student as “distraught.”

Officers and staff began to deescalate the situation and the Longmont Public Safety CORE mental health crisis arrived at 11:45 a.m. The student continued to display the knife and attempted to reenter the school.

At 12:41 p.m. officers deployed a noise and flash diversionary device, as well as two less lethal impact munitions that did not hit the student, but the student did not drop the knife.

At 12:42 p.m., an officer opened the school door behind the student, which caused the student to lose balance, allowing the officers to disarm the student and take the student into custody.

The student involved did not incur serious injuries and no one else was hurt, according to authorities. Students were moved out of the area and into the building quickly when the incident occurred. The school remained on secure status for approximately 80 minutes.

The student was arrested and taken to Boulder County Juvenile Detention Center. Charges are pending.

In a letter from Jeremy Lacrosse, the principal at Altona Middle School, he said counselors and a crisis team will be available Tuesday to assist students and staff in processing this incident.

