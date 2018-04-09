Alternative folk rockers Decatur win Westword readers' choice award for best new band

DENVER — It certainly has been a busy year for Denver-based Decatur!

Since the release of their first EP last June, the alternative folk rockers have graced 303 Magazine as a "2018 local musician to watch," named "Indie Song of the Day" by national music blog Alternative Addiction, and have now been awarded the title of "Best New Band" by Westword's Readers' Choice Awards.

We caught up with the band at their celebratory show on Friday at Streets of London.

“We were completely humbled when we heard the news about Westword,” said Decatur member Quinn Cox. “We couldn’t be more grateful for our supporters in the Denver community!”

Does Decatur look familiar? You may have also seen the guys on Colorado Public Radio's Open Air, Greeblehaus, Channel 93.3’s Locals Only, Bolder Beat, Denver Thread, and The Prelude Press.

Decatur will be playing at Lost Lake on April 26. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. More information and tickets are available here.

For more information on the band and to listen to their self-titled EP and new single “Shake” visit www.decaturrock.com.

