Alternative folk rockers Decatur win Westword readers' choice award for best new band

Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 3:01PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
DENVER — It certainly has been a busy year for Denver-based Decatur!
Since the release of their first EP last June, the alternative folk rockers have graced 303 Magazine as a "2018 local musician to watch," named "Indie Song of the Day" by national music blog Alternative Addiction, and have now been awarded the title of "Best New Band" by Westword's Readers' Choice Awards.
We caught up with the band at their celebratory show on Friday at Streets of London.
“We were completely humbled when we heard the news about Westword,” said Decatur member Quinn Cox. “We couldn’t be more grateful for our supporters in the Denver community!”