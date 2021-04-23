Alpine Rescue Team, a nonprofit in Evergreen, is a finalist to win a customized Land Rover. Here's how to help them win.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A volunteer search and rescue nonprofit out of Evergreen is a finalist in Land Rover's competition to win a new, customized Defender to help with its mission.

The Alpine Rescue Team is one of five nonprofits that have made it to the final round.

www.LandRoverUSA.com

The team was created in 1959 and has completed more than 4,000 search and rescue missions since then, thanks to more than 75 professional volunteers. And every rescue is free, no matter when it's needed.

The team said they don't charge because they don't want anybody to consider delaying a call for help due to financial concerns.

They've responded to emergencies ranging from avalanches to lost hikers to stuck climbers and more on terrain including forested foothills, canyons and peaks beyond 14,000 feet.

The Alpine Rescue Team said its current fleet is wearing out.

Five nonprofits have made it to this final round. In addition to Alpine Rescue Team, the other groups include Great Basin K-9 Search and Rescue in Utah, Military Mobility in Wyoming, Portland Mountain Rescue in Oregon and Wolfe County Search and Rescue in Kentucky.

Click here to learn more about the five nonprofits, watch their submission videos, and vote.

Voting is available once a day until May 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET.