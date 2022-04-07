Alpha Kappa Alpha to host regional conference in Denver

DENVER — This weekend, the country’s first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., is holding its Midwestern Regional Conference in downtown Denver.

The organization is expecting 900 members to attend with an economic impact of $750,000 for the City of Denver.

“Coming to the Mile High City has been just the highlight of my administration," said Twyla Woods Buford, Alpha Kappa Alpha Midwestern Regional Director. "I'm excited, I know that all of the members of our organization coming from all around have just been full of excitement."

The sorority has a long list of famous members like Coretta Scott King, Maya Angelou, and the first Black vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris.

Buford says at a time of many “firsts” for Black women in the U.S., the sorority is focused on showcasing leadership.

“We've been on the forefront in the battle of many of our social issues," Buford said. "We're very proud to have our vice president be a member of our sorority, but it also has given us an opportunity to show that we are involved from the bottom of electoral colleges all the way on up."

Alpha Kappa Alpha will hold a public meeting on Thursday, and a step show is scheduled for Friday. They also plan to further their community outreach initiatives.

“We are going to be accepting donations for our international targets, so we'll be accepting eyeglasses and shoes. The eyeglasses will go to the Lions Club, the shoes will go to Soles for Souls,” said Evetta McMillan-Walker, conference chairman.

