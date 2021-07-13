All-Star Game highlights trend: Many LoDo businesses already experiencing big post-COVID recovery

DENVER — The All-Star Game has clearly boosted daytime sales in the ballpark neighborhood, but it turns out many businesses were already well on their way to recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

After 2020, many are ready to get out and have fun.

“People aren’t afraid to go out anymore,” said Justin Reinders with Ian’s Pizza across from Coors Field.

Reinders said LoDo is better than back.

“There’s just people everywhere,” he said. “It’s been like this all the weekends, like pretty much every weekend that we work.”

He says sales on Rockies game days are now exceeding pre-pandemic game days.

The same is true at the Cherry Cricket ballpark location.

“Sales are well above pre-pandemic sales,” Cherry Cricket general manager Samantha Taxin said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

Taxin wasn’t sure what to expect heading into this season.

“Nobody really knew what it was going to look like,” Taxin said. “There was a little bit of fear, perhaps, but people are just ready to socialize and be together. We’re just so excited to have them and they just keep coming back.”

For those who live in LoDo, like Will Henson and Erin Taliaferro, the crowds are a welcome sight.

“Standing in line again isn’t something I think I’d miss,” Henson said. “But, really living in LoDo, it felt desolate for a time. Now we’re back.”

“We’re used to it feeling like this. We want people to be out here enjoying it,” Taliaferro said.

“I think I’ve already been to 12 Rockies games this season,” Henson said.

“It’s great to see it back,” Reinders said. “It’s been crazy, exciting and fun.”

