All-Star Game event aims to instill the love of baseball in a new generation

DENVER -- All-Star Game Week has been packed with different events for the entire family. On Saturday, one of those events was geared toward children, and instilling the love of the game in a new generation.

"We want to connect with them, not only to bring them as fans in the future, but also to be sort of a steward of goodness in the community," said Jeremiah Yolkut, the director of events and scheduling.

Dozens of children of all ages showed up to 'PlayBall' Saturday mornin,g ready to learn a game they either hadn't played before or hadn't played in while.

Among those children was Aidan Quinonez. The 12-year-old said he was familiar with the game and was excited to be back on the grass.

"One day my dad just bought me a glove and we just started playing catch. I played on a team for a year and that was pretty much it," said Aidan.

He got the chance to hit a couple balls and run some bases, walking away with a new found love for the game.

"I want to play on a team again. Like it feels nice to be around people that are my age playing the sport I like," he said.

Elliot Pressler wasn't new to the game either.

"I started playing when I was 2 years old, and I liked the game so much because I was just born with the ability to throw hard," said Elliot

The two said they loved the fact their parents brought them out to the event and couldn't wait to play again.