All residents, pets safe after house fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Multiple people, including two children, are safe after a house fire in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the house fire, which happened along the 1700 block of Northview Drive in Colorado Springs.

When they arrived, firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

Update- FF’s had fire under control in about 10 minutes. 1 person transported to local hospital for smoke inhalation. 1 treated on scene and released. 2 children were assisted out of the home by 2 good samaritans. 1 dog and 4 cats are all ok. Unknown what caused the fire pic.twitter.com/nvKLt6E3HN — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 12, 2021

One person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Another person was treated at the scene, CSFD said.

The fire department learned that two children were assisted out of the home by two good Samaritans.

In addition, one dog and four cats inside the home are OK, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other details were available Friday morning.