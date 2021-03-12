Menu

All residents, pets safe after house fire in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Colorado Springs house fire at 1714 Northview Drive_March 12 2021
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 12:00:01-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Multiple people, including two children, are safe after a house fire in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the house fire, which happened along the 1700 block of Northview Drive in Colorado Springs.

When they arrived, firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

One person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Another person was treated at the scene, CSFD said.

The fire department learned that two children were assisted out of the home by two good Samaritans.

In addition, one dog and four cats inside the home are OK, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other details were available Friday morning.

