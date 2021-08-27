All lanes of Tower Road closed between 81st, 104th for fatal crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person died in a head-on crash Friday morning on Tower Road.

A spokesperson with the Commerce City Police Department said the crash happened along the 8900 block, just north of E. 88th Avenue, around 5:22 a.m.

The Commerce City Police Department and the South Adams County Fire Department responded to the crash.

Police said based on a preliminary investigation, the driver of a pickup was headed northbound on Tower Road and crossed the center median and went into the southbound lanes, hitting a garbage truck in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene, police said.

Nobody else was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police said the area will stay closed for several hours. The road is currently closed between E. 104th Avenue and E. 81st Avenue, and traffic is being rerouted at those intersections.

In a photo of the crash, a second pickup appears to be involved or very close to the crash, but it's not clear if it was part of the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.