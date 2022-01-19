All Adams 14 schools except for Adams City HS returning to in-person learning Thursday

DENVER – All Adams 14 schools will return to in-person classes Thursday except for Adams City High School, which will still be on virtual learning, the district said Wednesday.

Ten schools returned to in-person learning on Wednesday after the district moved to remote learning on Jan. 10 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the county. Adams City High School, Kearney Middle School and Monaco Elementary stayed remote on Wednesday.

Initially, classes were all set to return to in-person on Tuesday, but the district had a “large number” of teachers and staff call out sick on Monday.