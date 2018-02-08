Alert issued after sword-wielding man spotted near CU-Boulder campus; 1 person injured in attack

BOULDER, Colo. — Officials with the University of Colorado Boulder issued an alert Wednesday after a report of a man wielding a sword injured a person near campus.

The man was spotted near 14th Street and Arapahoe Avenue. The report came in around 4 p.m. but did not include details on a possible victim.

However, Boulder Police later confirmed that a male victim was located and transported to the hospital for serious injuries to his hand.

Police say the suspect, armed with a sword, took a knife from the victim's backpack and slashed at the victim, causing injuries to the victim's hand. The sword was not used in the attack, police say.

Boulder Police are looking for the suspect described as a white man in his 30s wearing a black jacket and a backpack. He was last seen on a bicycle with a sword heading east on the bike path near Bandshell and Arapahoe.

CU Police searched the campus and the Boulder Creek Path but did not locate the suspect. They say there is no longer a pending threat to the school and have canceled the alert.

Police say the school is required by law to issue an alert if there’s any chance a dangerous person or incident is near campus.