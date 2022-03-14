Alabama-to-Colorado flight diverted due to unruly passenger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A commercial flight from Huntsville, Alabama, to Denver was diverted to Wichita, Kansas, after a passenger became unruly.
News outlets report the problem occurred Sunday morning on a United Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines.
A passenger tells WAFF-TV a woman who appeared to be in her 30s was asking for more alcohol, refusing to wear a face mask and cursing. The flight landed in Wichita and officers came on board to remove the woman.
A manager at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport says federal authorities were notified and the woman left the airport.
The flight continued on to Denver.
