Alabama-to-Colorado flight diverted due to unruly passenger

Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 14, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A commercial flight from Huntsville, Alabama, to Denver was diverted to Wichita, Kansas, after a passenger became unruly.

News outlets report the problem occurred Sunday morning on a United Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines.

A passenger tells WAFF-TV a woman who appeared to be in her 30s was asking for more alcohol, refusing to wear a face mask and cursing. The flight landed in Wichita and officers came on board to remove the woman.

A manager at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport says federal authorities were notified and the woman left the airport.

The flight continued on to Denver.

