Air quality health advisory to be issued on eastern plains for blowing dust

Ahead of a high fire danger day Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced an air quality health advisory for several counties on Colorado's eastern plains.

The affected counties include Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, and Baca, plus the eastern parts of Weld, Adams, Arapahoe, El Paso, and Huerfano counties.

The CDPHE advisory goes into effect on 11 a.m. and will last until 9 p.m. Friday.

Gusty winds will blow dust around the region throughout the day Friday, starting south of Interstate 70 by the late morning. Blowing dust will spread north during the afternoon, the CDPHE said.

READ MORE: Colorado counties issue Stage 1 fire restrictions ahead of extreme fire-weather conditions Friday

The CDPHE said if residents in these areas see blowing dust that reduces visibility to less than 10 miles, anybody with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should limit their time outside and avoid heavy exertion.

Click here for the latest on air quality conditions across Colorado.