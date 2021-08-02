Air Quality Alerts, Flash Flood Watches cover much of Colorado Monday

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect for much of the western half of Colorado starting at noon Monday.

The National Weather Service out of Boulder published the below map of the watch area on Monday morning. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions will be favorable for flash flooding, but is not currently happening. When flooding is imminent or occurring, the alert is upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning.

National Weather Service

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in place for the Purgatoire River near Las Animas in Bent County. This includes Madrid, Trinidad Lake and Trinidad. Minor flooding is possible, the NWS said. The warning ends Wednesday morning.

Before the storms move in this afternoon, smoke will continue to hang in the air, especially around the eastern plains. The smoke is from fires in the northwest United States and Canada. Much of the eastern half of the state is under an Air Quality Alert.

The Air Quality Alert for Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties will end at 4 p.m. Monday.

Many counties will stay under the alert until 9 a.m. Tuesday, including:



Teller County

El Paso County

Morgan County

Logan County

Sedgwick County

Phillips County

Washington County

Yuma County

Lincoln County

Kit Carson County

Cheyenne County

Crowley County

Kiowa County

Otero County

Bent County

Prowers County

Baca County

Las Animas County

Elbert County

Pueblo County

Huerfano County

By the afternoon, the chance of thunderstorms increases in higher terrain areas.

These slow-moving storms will increase the risk of flash flooding over Colorado's burn scars, particularly at the areas of the Williams Fork, Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfires.

Flash flood potential increases today, especially for the East Troublesome, Williams Fork, and Cameron Peak burn areas. Slow moving thunderstorms are possible after about 12PM today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/f9jUyDUDIc — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 2, 2021

This monsoonal moisture is expected to primarily hit the north central mountains west of the Continental Divide, NWS reported.

The NWS said it's not yet clear how the east side of the divide will be impacted, but the Flash Flood Watch was expanded to South Park and the northern Front Range and foothills.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Springs remains closed after this weekend's storms. Officials said they found “extreme damage” to the highway. It's not known when it will reopen or how this week's storms will impact cleanup efforts.

(8/1) I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will continue to be closed due to extreme damage from the latest round of flooding Saturday night (7/31). Motorists advised to take northern alternate route (see map), and trucks traveling through take I-80. Go to https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG. pic.twitter.com/LOJIV0rvh6 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 1, 2021

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring some more storms and showers to the Front Range.

Later in the week, conditions will dry out and heat up again.