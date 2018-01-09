Air quality advisory and more: 5 Things to Know for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
1. First Alert Action Day: Storm moves in
Another storm system will begin to move into Colorado by Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow will return in the mountains on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s in the mountains. For the plains, We will have a chance for rain and snow in the metro on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
2. Air Quality Health Advisory issued
Fine particulate concentrations rapidly increased within the City of Denver late Monday afternoon and evening reached unhealthy for sensitive groups category. Overnight drainage winds should decrease pollution levels, however the lingering health impacts of elevated fine particulate concentrations can be expected through early Tuesday morning.
3. DACA meeting Tuesday
Republicans and Democrats will sit down with President Donald Trump in a bipartisan meeting Tuesday aimed at moving closer to protecting hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation.
4. Democrats on health care offensive
With Republicans unable to agree on their vision, Democrats say their ultimate goal is a government guarantee of affordable coverage for all.
5. N. Korea sending athletes to the Olympics
North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, the first notable breakthrough to come out of a face-to-face meeting Tuesday between the neighboring nations.