Aidan Atkinson found not guilty of sex assault, attempted sex assault in party bus case

Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 07, 2021
Aidan Atkinson was found not guilty of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by a jury in connection with a 2018 party bus incident.

A Boulder County jury just after 5 p.m. Wednesday returned not guilty verdicts on two counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual assault after a little more than a day of deliberation.

The jury foreperson told Boulder District Judge Patrick Butler that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on two other unlawful sexual contact charges, so Butler declared a mistrial on those counts.

The foreperson said the jury was split nine to three on those two counts and did not feel further deliberation would change that, but did not say which way the majority was leaning.

Because prosecutors could choose to retry Atkinson on those two remaining charges, Butler kept Atkinson’s personal recognizance bond in place and asked attorneys to set Atkinson for a status conference to determine the next steps.

