After closing for more than a month, The Grizzly Rose is reopening next week

DENVER — The Grizzly Rose is reopening its doors March 18. The popular dance hall and bar has been closed for more than a month following a viral video showing the bar packed with hundreds inside.

The Grizzly Rose closed voluntarily on Feb. 1 and by Feb. 3 was ordered by the Tri-County Health Department to remain closed until officials determined it was in compliance.

In a Facebook post, The Grizzly Rose announced they'd be reopening next week Thursday to Sunday at 6 p.m., but said they'll be "doing things differently for a while."

Access inside will be by advance online ticket sales only. Ticketmaster events will be posted each night.

They'll have limited capacity of up to 150 guests per night with tables of two, four and six available. They will have live music every night with an open dance floor at a limited capacity.

Masks will be required unless guests are seated at their table.

"We know this is very different than what you are use too, we hope that you will all understand and help us get through until things loosen up a bit," the Facebook post says.

Tri-County Health said The Grizzly Rose has been very cooperative and the department has been working closely with them to develop an approved operating plan that is compliant with current public health orders.

The Grizzly Rose's owner, Scott Durland, spoke to Denver7 after the incident and said that he gave the green light for to violate the state health order. He admitted he may have made the wrong call, but said he didn’t have the staff to manage the crowd outside.

It wasn't the first time The Grizzly Rose had been in trouble for violating public health orders. In October 2020, TCHD issued a warning notice for non-compliance in, and Durland decided to voluntarily close the establishment then as well.