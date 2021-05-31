After a year hiatus, microdrone competition comes to Denver

DENVER – Pilots from across the country are in Denver for a unique competition put on hold last year because of the pandemic.

Over 60 pilots descended this weekend for the “Whoop Wars Battleground Denver” competition, pitting some of the best microdrone racers against each other.

What’s microdrone racing, you ask?

“We wear goggles and basically put you in the cockpit in the drone, so you are the pilot, if you will,” said one of the event organizers.

The competition allows microdrone racers to view the race as if they were piloting the drones, kind of what it would feel like if you were Anakin Skywalker podracing in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. But with many more obstacles.

“It’s a rushing experience,” said Anthony King, who traveled from Arizona to compete. “It’s a strong learning curve, but it’s fun and addictive once you start to learn it and start to progress in the hobby.”

The races continue Memorial Day and are streaming online on FullSend FPV’s Facebook page.