Affidavit reveals more details in Colorado police chief’s arrest on domestic violence charges

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The chief of police for the town of Log Lane Village in Morgan County was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges, according to Fort Morgan police. An arrest affidavit released Tuesday and obtained by Denver7 is shedding new light on the events that led to the arrest.

Joshua Katz, 33, was arrested without incident Saturday evening by officers following an incident that occurred in Log Lane Village earlier in the day, Fort Morgan police said in a Facebook post.

The incident stems from a verbal argument between Katz and his wife regarding the bathroom door being locked, the affidavit reads. Katz was in the bathroom, and when he left the room, he began hitting the victim, according to the documents.

Katz is also accused of holding the victim down, strangling her and punching her in the face, causing the victim to lose her hearing on her left side, the affidavit reads.

The victim was able to get away at some point, and went to a local grocery store to contact police.

The suspect told investigators that the victim was suicidal and he was trying to calm her down. He did admit to slapping the victim, the affidavit reads.

Katz is facing the following charges: second-degree assault, third-degree assault, false imprisonment, harassment, and domestic violence. He is the chief of police for the Log Lane Village Police Department, a force of only three officers, including Katz. His current status with the department is unknown.

The Log Lane Police Department released the following statement on their Facebook page Sunday:

“The Log Lane Police Department would like to inform the citizens we serve, that we are aware of the ongoing investigation with Chief Katz and we are cooperating with the investigation and our partners at the Fort Morgan Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. We are dedicated to serving those in our community and we are always here for you.”

The mayor of Log Lane Village, Robin Mastin, released the following statement on her Facebook page Sunday:

"To the Good people of Log Lane, I know by now everyone has heard about Chief Josh Katz. He is not only an officer, but he is a human being. No one knows what goes on behind closed doors! So I am not condoning what has happened between him and his wife. I am not saying that he is innocent, but I am also not saying he is guilty. That is for the judge to decide. Remember there are always two sides to every story. Some people love him, people who have had dealing with him hate him. But until we know exactly what went on between the BOTH of them, no one should assume that they know. He will be Placed on Administrative leave until we figure all of this out. Please keep them both in your Prayers. Also as far as the Media and the News channels Goes, they already have him convicted, but I would like to know where they are when we do something great in out town. They only show up when they think there is something amazing for them!!!!! That frustrates me."

The Fort Morgan Police Department, with assistance from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, is handling the investigation

