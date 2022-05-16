Affidavit: Partner of former Aurora police chief made false report claiming councilwoman had sexual contact with child

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora City Council member is accusing former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson's partner of making a false accusation against her concerning her toddler, and Wilson's partner has resigned from her position with Arapahoe County and has a warrant out for her arrest.

Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky claimed that Wilson's partner, Robin Niceta, falsely accused her of unlawful sexual contact with her child. The accusations against Jurinsky were unfounded, according to Niceta’s arrest affidavit.

Niceta is facing charges of retaliation against an elected official and making a false report.

Niceta, 40, resigned from her position as a social worker and case manager with Arapahoe County on May 4 with a brief letter that read: "Please take this email as my immediate resignation from Arapahoe County. I appreciate the last 5 years and I wish you both the very best."

Niceta has not been arrested as of 12:30 p.m.

According to the affidavit, Jurinsky said she was a guest on the Steffen Tubbs radio show on Jan. 27, and when the subject of Aurora's high crime rate came up, Jurinsky said Chief Wilson “is trash.”

The following day, Jurinsky received a phone call from the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services concerning the anonymous accusation.

Jurinsky told investigators that she felt the accusation made against her was in retaliation to the comment she made about Wilson on the radio program.

According to the arrest affidavit, on April 19, a complaint was filed against Jurinsky that claimed unlawful sexual contact with a child. The report indicated that on Jan. 28, 2022, shortly after 5 p.m., an anonymous person reported that they were an employee at one of Jurinsky’s restaurants and heard Jurinsky ask, “Do you want to see something funny?” and then allegedly made inappropriate sexual contact with the child. The reporting party said the child started crying, according to the arrest affidavit.

The anonymous person reported that a few weeks ago, they saw Jurinsky with her child again. The reporting party claimed that Jurinsky pushed the child’s diaper down to show off his genitals to other staff, the arrest affidavit said.

The Department of Human Services visited Jurinsky’s home, daycare and more and the case was closed on Feb. 14, with no wrongdoing on Jurinksyky’s part, according to the affidavit.

“I hope to see justice served in this case,” Jurinsky told Denver7 over the phone Monday. “It’s disgusting. I just cry. You can’t just weaponize the system and just make false allegations against someone and their child and get away with it.”

We are expecting a press conference at 3 p.m. to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.