AEG announces new 60,000-square-foot Mission Ballroom music venue coming to RiNo

DENVER – Denver’s fast-growing River North Arts District will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art music venue as part of a larger new development.

Music promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains on Monday announced plans for The Mission Ballroom, which will anchor a new mixed-use development on Brighton Boulevard between 40th and 43rd streets.

The performance venue will feature a tiered layout to improve visibility of the stage throughout the venue, as well as a moving stage and flexible capacity that will allow anywhere between 2,200 to 3,950 people.

The surrounding 14-acre development, dubbed North Wynkoop, will include office and retail space in a 90,000-square-foot building that’s currently under construction as well as restaurants, bars and retail in renovated warehouses. Future plans also call for a hotel and additional housing.

The Mission Ballroom is expected to open in the summer of 2019.

AEG Presents Rocky Mountains also operates the Bluebird Theater, Gotchic Theatre, Ogden Theatre, 1STBANK Center and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

For more information on The Mission Ballroom, log on to missionballroom.com.