Adventure program thriving for young adults with cancer

SILVERTON, Colo. (AP) — Thousands of young adults are shredding, pedaling and climbing, all while fighting cancer and other serious health conditions, with the help of a Colorado adventure program.

The Colorado Sun reports that thousands of young adults fighting life-threatening illnesses have paddled, surfed and climbed through the First Descents program over the past 20 years.

Its mission: Providing challenging outdoor adventures as a critical tool to recovery.

Its mantra: “Out Living It.”

First Descents was created by professional kayaker Brad Ludden in 2001 with a single camp of 15 young adults kayaking on the Colorado River.

Today, it offers as many as 100 programs a year, shepherding an overlooked demographic of cancer fighters into wild waters and mountains.

