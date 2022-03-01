Adams County undersheriff retires amid investigation

DENVER — The Adams County undersheriff, who is currently under investigation, has retired from his position, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Rick Reigenborn notified staff that Undersheriff Tommie McLallen’s was retiring as of Monday, according to Sgt. Adam Sherman with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was provided on McLallen’s decision to retire.

McLallen and Training Division Chief Mickey Bethel were placed on leave on Jan. 29, and an outside agency is conducting an internal investigation into the two leaders, according to information obtained from our partners at The Denver Post.

Officials did not provide any information into what the investigation into McClallen and Bethel entails.

“We cannot speak to the nature of the investigation while it is ongoing because we don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation,” Sherman said in an email to The Denver Post.