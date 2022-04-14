Man sentenced in Adams County after using pan to attack friend

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The 24-year-old man found guilty of attempted murder after hitting a friend in the head with a pan while she slept was sentenced to prison on Tuesday by an Adams County judge.

Deshawn Avila, 24, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison under the indeterminate sentencing for sex offenders, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He will serve at least a 20-year parole period after he is released.

Denver7

In February, a jury in Adams County found Avila guilty of attempted murder and attempted sexual assault following a trial.

The charges stemmed from an attack in September 2018. Avila and the victim, who were close family friends, went to a bar in Denver for an evening out. They are not related, but the victim would later tell police she considered Avila a cousin, according to the district attorney's office.

The duo then headed back to the victim's home to go to sleep. Avila slept in the victim's bed and she slept in her young son's bedroom.

Sometime in the middle of the night, Avila walked into the child's bedroom and hit the victim in the head with a metal tortilla pan, according to the district attorney's office. She woke up and found blood running into her eyes. She also had a large gash on her forehead and her pants were below her pelvic area. She tried to get away, but Avila assaulted and strangled her, according to the district attorney's office.

She was eventually able to escape and Avila left the home.

He was later arrested and charged.

In January 2019, he slipped out of his ankle monitor and disappeared while he was out on bond awaiting trial. According to The Sentinel, he was taken into custody a few days later.

On Feb. 11, he was convicted of the following counts:

