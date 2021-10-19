Adams County man arrested in homicide of spouse

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County man has been arrested for allegedly killing his spouse in a shooting more than a week ago, according to the sheriff’s office.

Adams County deputies responded to a report of a female with a gunshot wound at a home in the 5400 block of Umatilla Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 9. When they arrived, deputies found the woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The day of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said the woman was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital, but in an update Monday, it said she died after being on life support for several days.

Deputies questioned family members who were at home at the time of the shooting and took the Adams County man into custody at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Oct. 14, first-degree murder and other felony charges were submitted to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

The man, who the Adams County Sheriff’s Office did not identify, is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility.

The victim has also not been identified.