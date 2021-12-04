Watch
Adams County investigating deadly shooting that left several hurt

Adams County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation in the 7900 block of Hollywood Street in Commerce City
Posted at 2:08 PM, Dec 04, 2021
COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Police said one man died and another woman and two men were injured during a shooting and altercation early Saturday morning.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 2 a.m. Saturday near 79th Avenue and Hollywood street in Commerce City to a report of multiple shots fired.

Investigators found a female victim who had been shot and a male victim suffering from blunt force trauma injuries.

Both were taken to University Hospital in Aurora with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe the two left a nearby home and began walking down the street when they were confronted by a person or persons in a vehicle, possibly to commit a robbery, Adams County Sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

‘A scuffle ensued and multiple shots were fired,’ according to the post.

A short time later, two men suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at North Suburban Hospital in their own vehicle.

One of the men died and the other was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip.

Detectives are asking the public to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with any information at (720) 913-STOP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

