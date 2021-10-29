Adams County files lawsuit against its treasurer claiming shoddy, delinquent bookkeeping

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County filed a lawsuit Thursday against its elected county treasurer, claiming that “tens of millions of dollars” managed by the official has not been reconciled with the treasurer’s banking software system.

Treasurer Lisa Culpepper is named in the 12-page complaint filed Thursday in Adams County District Court. The county seeks to gain access to the treasurer’s accounts and “ultimately ensure the statutory obligations” of the office are being met.

“The Treasurer’s Office serves as the bank of Adams County, and by law the accounts must be open to inspection,” the county said in a news release. “The county and its auditors have been unable to obtain information necessary to review the county’s finances and have exhausted all efforts short of court involvement.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Adams County commissioners.

“We are unified as a Board that legal action is required to ensure this independently elected office is transparent in the accounting of county taxpayer dollars,” commissioners said in a statement. “To date the Treasurer has not provided required reports and has not provided adequate information requested to allow for a standard audit of the office. The limited information the Board has been able to gather indicates the Treasurer is not timely or accurate in performing statutory duties, which could negatively impact the county’s bond rating and financial outlook.”

Click here to read the full story on The Denver Post website.