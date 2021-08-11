Adams County deputy shoots, kills armed suspect after suspect runs into tire shop

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed an armed suspect after the male suspect ran inside a tire shop Wednesday. No officers or anyone inside the shop were injured.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a tire shop near West 70th Avenue and North Pecos Street in Adams County.

Adams County Sheriff Richard Reigenborn said the suspect, wanted for several charges in multiple jurisdictions, was being followed by undercover officers with a joint task force since around 3 p.m.

Around 5 p.m., the suspect was followed to the area of the shooting where officers observed him trying to steal a vehicle. At that point, officers with the task force identified themselves and attempted to make an arrest, Reigenborn said.

The sheriff said the suspect brandished a weapon and fled across the street and inside a tire shop. Reigenborn said one of his deputies followed the armed suspect inside the shop and confronted him. He said the suspect pointed his weapon at the deputy and the deputy fired, killing the suspect.

Reigenborn said they treat a situation where an armed suspect enters an occupied business as an active shooting situation. He said deputies followed the suspect inside the shop to ensure the safety of the employees and customers inside.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was wanted in Lafayette for kidnapping and domestic violence. Reigenborn said he was also wanted for multiple car thefts in other jurisdictions.

