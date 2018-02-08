Adams County deputies hunt for fugitive who cut off ankle monitor

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who slipped out of his ankle monitor and disappeared.

Bruce Allee, 31, is on a supervised release program and is required to wear a GPS-linked ankle monitor as a condition of his bond, according to a Thursday release from the sheriff’s office.

His last known location was in the Globeville neighborhood in Denver.

Allee’s arrest warrants include assault, stalking and drug charges.

The 5-feet 10-inch fugitive has red hair and blue eyes. Deputies are asking the public to call 911 if they spot Allee or know his whereabouts.