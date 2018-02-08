Adams County deputies hunt for fugitive who cut off ankle monitor

Robert Garrison
4:12 PM, Feb 8, 2018
1 hour ago
adams county | colorado fugitive | bruce allee | gps | ankle monitor
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who slipped out of his ankle monitor and disappeared.

Bruce Allee, 31, is on a supervised release program and is required to wear a GPS-linked ankle monitor as a condition of his bond, according to a Thursday release from the sheriff’s office.

His last known location was in the Globeville neighborhood in Denver.

Allee’s arrest warrants include assault, stalking and drug charges.

The 5-feet 10-inch fugitive has red hair and blue eyes. Deputies are asking the public to call 911 if they spot Allee or know his whereabouts.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top