Adams County, DA pleading with RTD to reinstate bus stop service near courthouse

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Adams County and the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office are working together to restore service to a bus stop in front of the Adams County Justice Center.

County Commissioner Eva Henry and District Attorney Brian Mason learned a few weeks ago RTD had stopped servicing the bus stop on Judicial Center Drive and East Bromley Lane.

"It's just really disappointing. The people that are actually going to suffer the most are those that are struggling," Henry said.

The bus stop was convenient because defendants, victims, etc., could take an RTD bus and arrive near the driveway to the courthouse.

"If we don't provide them bus service to get here, that will literally slow down the wheels of justice," Mason said.

Why RTD's buses no longer stop there is still unclear to both Henry and Mason. They said RTD has given them multiple reasons.

"What they told us is the reason why they stopped that is there wasn't an agreement between us and RTD," Henry said.

"My understanding is it has something to do with money. And I don't know if this was a lucrative route for our RTD, but honestly, it doesn't matter," Mason added.

There are at least two other active bus stops near the justice center on East Bromley Lane -- one at Medical Center Drive and the other at Tower Road -- but each requires a mile walk round-trip.

They're not ideal for people with mobility issues or when the weather isn't cooperating, the two say.

"It's not realistic to ask a victim of a crime or a defendant who's under a court order to get off the bus and then walk an extra mile to get to the courthouse," Mason said. "They're used to having a bus stop right here outside the courthouse. When we take that away, it means fewer and fewer people who need to be at court are going to be here."

Denver7 reached out to RTD on Sunday to find out more about its decision to stop service to the courthouse bus stop.

A spokesperson said the process had been in the works since June 2019 after "extensive public and elected official outreach."

"Many factors contribute to the decisions made, including ridership, operator availability and resources. RTD holds service adjustments three times per year to provide the public with an opportunity to give comments on services.



RTD recently completed the public hearings for the changes going into effect on Sept. 5, 2021. The next service change public process will begin in Sept. for the January 2022 changes. We are in continued dialogue with Adams County about their concerns in the meantime."

Still, with no clear answer why the service was stopped, Henry and Mason want the stop back in service sooner than later.

"The people here who are also paying taxes and giving revenue to RTD deserve to have that service reinstated, along with everybody in Adams County who needs to get into the judicial area," Henry said.